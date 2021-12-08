U.S. Destroyer Named after Late Japanese-American Sen. Inouye

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 7 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. Navy said Tuesday that it will commission an Aegis destroyer named after the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, the first Japanese-American member of the U.S. Congress.

It will be the first commissioning of a U.S. Navy ship named after a Japanese-American.

A ceremony to mark the commission will be held at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham in Hawaii on Wednesday.

The USS Daniel Inouye, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, will be equipped with the cutting-edge Aegis system with enhanced air and missile defense capabilities. Hawaii, Inouye's birthplace, will host its home port.

"The late Senator Daniel Inouye spent his entire life in public service, both in uniform and out," U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a statement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]