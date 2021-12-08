Japanese Business Mogul Maezawa Leaves for Space on Soyuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying Japanese business tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and two other people successfully blasted off for the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

It will be the first time for a Japanese non-astronaut to stay at the ISS. A Soyuz rocket carrying the three-seater spacecraft was launched at 4:38 p.m. Japan time (7:38 a.m. GMT) from the Kazakh space center.

The two on board the spacecraft other than the 46-year-old founder of online fashion mall operator Zozo Inc. <3092> are Yozo Hirano, a 36-year-old executive of a company affiliated with Zozo, and a Russian astronaut serving as the spacecraft's commander. The Soyuz craft will dock with the ISS around 10:40 p.m. the same day.

During their stay of about 12 days at the ISS, the three will carry out experiments requested from the general public and send information via YouTube. They will return to Earth on Dec. 20, on grasslands in Kazakhstan.

After signing up with a U.S. firm offering space tours by Soyuz spacecraft, Maezawa and Hirano had received training at a facility in a Moscow suburb since June this year.

