Yamanaka to Step Down as Chief of iPS Research Center

Kyoto, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Kyoto University said Wednesday that Nobel Prize laureate Shinya Yamanaka will step down as director of the university's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, or CiRA.

Kyoto University professor Jun Takahashi will succeed Yamanaka. Takahashi's term of office will run for two years from April 1 next year.

Yamanaka, 59, will continue his research as a professor at CiRA.

Yamanaka, who won the 2012 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for inventing iPS, or induced pluripotent stem, cells, has served six terms as director of CiRA since the institute was founded in 2010.

"In the past few years, I have wanted more and more to focus on my own research," Yamanaka said in a statement.

