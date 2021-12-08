Japan Reports 136 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--A total of 136 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Wednesday, with three new deaths reported among COVID-19 patients.

The number of patients with severe symptoms stood at 27, down by one from the previous day.

Tokyo reported 21 new cases, the same number as that recorded a week before.

Among other prefectures, Gunma and Osaka each found 13 cases and Hyogo confirmed 12. No case was reported in 26 prefectures.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of daily new positive cases in the Japanese capital stood at 15.9 as of the day, down 8.1 pct week on week.

