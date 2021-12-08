4th Case of Omicron Found at Japan Airport Quarantine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--A man in his 50s who arrived in Japan from Nigeria on Saturday has been confirmed to be infected with the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, Japan's health ministry said Wednesday.

He is the fourth confirmed case of infection with the new variant in Japan.

The man has been isolated at a medical institution, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the man arrived at Narita International Airport near Tokyo after a stopover in Doha, Qatar. He tested positive for the coronavirus in a quarantine check at the airport.

A subsequent genetic analysis conducted by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases confirmed his infection with the omicron variant.

