Water Resource Gap "Serious Challenge": Nobel Laureate Manabe

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan-born scientist Syukuro Manabe, a co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics, said Tuesday the water resource gap's expansion will become a "very serious challenge."

In his award commemorating lecture online, Manabe, a 90-year-old senior meteorologist at Princeton University, warned of global warming and explained the correlation between growth in carbon dioxide and rising temperatures using the climate model he developed.

Manabe, clad in a beige jacket and tie, started his 25-minute lecture in English, expressing his gratitude to late meteorologist Joseph Smagorinsky, who invited him to the United States when the Japanese scientist was in his 20s.

"It has been a great privilege and pleasure to work at a laboratory," Manabe said of the help from Smagorinsky.

Manabe also briefed on the movement of heat in the atmosphere and the role of greenhouse gases.

