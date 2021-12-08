Japan's Support for U.S. Forces to Top 1 T. Yen over 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan is planning to provide over one trillion yen in total under its Host Nation Support program for U.S. forces in Japan through the five years from fiscal 2022, multiple Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

The amount will mark an increase from around 980 billion yen shouldered by the Japanese government to host the U.S. bases and troops in Japan between fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2020.

The government will include related expenses in its draft budget for fiscal 2022, which starts in April, expected to receive cabinet approval later this month.

Many experts have started to suggest that China may beef up its military capabilities on the back of rapid economic growth and could overtake the United States in terms of military strength in the Western Pacific.

The Japanese government has decided that it is left with no choice but to increase its financial burden under the program in order to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance, the sources said.

