Russia Invites S. Korea to Join Kuril Islands Development

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Russia has invited South Korea to participate in the development of the Kuril Islands, which include four Russian-held islets claimed by Japan.

"A new type of preferential arrangements with a special tax regime will be created for the Kuril Islands," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said in a virtual meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Hong Nam-ki, on Tuesday.

"Investors will have more opportunities for doing business and launching new projects. We invite (South) Korea to participate in the development of the Kuril Islands," Trutnev said to Hong, who also serves as minister of economy and finance.

Trutnev is in charge of the development of the Russian Far East.

Through these remarks, which were released by the Russian government, Trutnev apparently attempted to pose a challenge to the Japanese government, which has not approved Moscow's plan to establish the tax-free zone on the islands.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]