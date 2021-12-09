Kishida Vows Efforts to Secure Enough Quarantine Facilities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will make utmost efforts to secure enough quarantine facilities for monitoring the health conditions of people returning to the country from abroad, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the Diet, the country's parliament, on Thursday.

The remark came at a time when concerns are growing over a possible shortage of hotels and other facilities designated by the government as places to stay for people returning to Japan from some specified countries and regions who are asked to quarantine themselves under a border control measure aimed at preventing the spread of the new omicron strain of the novel coronavirus.

Noting that the government has already secured 9,610 rooms for quarantine, Kishida told a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, that the government will work together with local governments to have more of such rooms available.

Kishida made the statements in response to a question from Hiroyuki Konishi of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. The Upper House meeting was held for political party representatives to ask questions regarding Kishida's policy speech at the Diet on Monday.

The prime minister also said the government is in talks with Pfizer Inc. about moving up the schedule of the U.S. pharmaceutical giant's supply of its coronavirus vaccine to Japan for booster shots.

