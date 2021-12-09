No Spectator Restrictions for 2030 Winter Games: IOC Bach

Newsfrom Japan

London, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Wednesday that there will be no restrictions on spectators or athletes during the 2030 Winter Games, which the Japanese city of Sapporo hopes to host.

"We can be pretty confident" that there will be no need to take COVID-19 safety measures in 2030 as seen in this year's Summer Games in Tokyo, Bach told an online press conference.

"We will not have restrictions for top partners, for spectators, for participants and for everybody," he said.

Bach also referred to Sapporo's plan to curb the costs of hosting the winter event by utilizing existing facilities.

"Sapporo practically has it all," he said, adding that the city's starting point would be "very different" from that for the Tokyo Games.

