3 B. People Worldwide Watched Tokyo Olympics

London, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--The International Olympic Committee said Wednesday that a total of 3.05 billion people around the world watched this summer's Tokyo Olympics on television and digital platforms.

Official coverage on Olympic broadcast partners' digital platforms had 28 billion views, up 139 pct from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

"Tokyo 2020 proved to be a watershed moment in the history of Olympic broadcasting," with more content made available through apps, social media and others, the IOC said.

Over 196 million people used the Olympic web and app platforms for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, more than triple the level at the time of the 2016 Games.

A consumer survey on the Tokyo Olympics found that 65 pct of respondents saw the Games as a success, while 59 pct said the Olympics represented a "light at the end of the tunnel" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]