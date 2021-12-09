X Games to Be Held in Japan for 1st Time Next April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The X Games, an international event for action sports, will be held in Japan for the first time from April 22 to 24 next year, it was revealed Thursday.

The 2022 event will take place at Zozo Marine Stadium in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, featuring competitions in three such sports--skateboard, as well as BMX and Moto X, which involve bicycles and motorcycles, respectively.

The X Games, which started in the United States, attract the world's top action sports athletes, who compete for prize money. The event has summer and winter editions.

"I've never thought that the X Games would be held in Japan, so I can't hide my surprise and excitement," Sakura Yosozumi, who won the gold medal for women's park skateboarding in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, said on the Japanese website for the upcoming event.

"I'll do my best since one of my goals since I was little is to win at the X Games," said Rimu Nakamura, who came in fifth in the BMX freestyle park at the same Olympics.

