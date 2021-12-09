Strong Quake Hits Southwestern Japan Isles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake rocked remote islands of Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on Thursday morning.

The quake occurred around 11:05 a.m. (2:05 a.m. GMT), measuring upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, on Akusekijima, one of the Tokara islands in the Kagoshima village of Toshima.

The undersea quake with an estimated magnitude of 6.0 is believed to have occurred at the depth of about 20 kilometers near the Tokara chain, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. There was no risk of tsunami from the temblor.

Noting that the region had seismic activity in the past, Shinya Tsukada, director of the agency's Earthquake and Tsunami Observation Division, warned that earthquakes with intensity levels of around upper 5 at the maximum may occur again in nearby areas.

Seismic activity began increasing near the Tokara chain around noon Saturday. Over 232 quakes measuring 1 to 4 on the Japanese scale had been reported by noon Thursday.

