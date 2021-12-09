Car Rams into Kids in Central Japan; 10 Injured

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A car driven apparently by a man in his 70s ran into a group of nearly 40 nursery children on a walk in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, Thursday morning, injuring 10 of them.

The 10 children were sent to hospital. All of them are conscious, and their injuries are mild, according to the Aichi prefectural police department and local fire authorities. The driver was also transported to hospital and is conscious.

The incident occurred near a crossroad in the town of Higashiura around 9:40 a.m. (12:40 a.m. GMT).

The car plowed into the group of 38 children aged 4-5 and three nursery teachers accompanying them after turning left at the crossroad with no traffic lights or sidewalks, according to the police and the town government. The nursery children and teachers were on their way to a park.

The police are investigating details of the accident, including what was the cause and how it happened.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]