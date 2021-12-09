Japanese Man Beaten to Death in Mexico

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Dec. 8 (Jiji Press)--A 47-year-old Japanese man has been beaten to death in the northwestern city of Culiacan in Mexico, local sources said Wednesday.

The Japanese Embassy in the Latin American country declined to comment on the matter, citing an ongoing investigation by local authorities, as well as the victim's privacy.

According to the sources, the man was admitted to a hospital in the city on Nov. 17, accompanied by another Japanese man who claimed to be an acquaintance of the victim.

The man was initially conscious, but fell into critical condition due to severe wounds and died on Friday, the sources said. The whereabouts of the second man is unknown.

Culiacan is known as the birthplace of the country's largest drug cartel, and the security situation there is extremely bad.

