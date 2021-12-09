Japan to Test Online Lecture for Driver's License Renewal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday that it will start a trial in February next year to allow people with a clean driving record to attend a mandatory safety lecture online when they renew their driver's licenses.

The trial will be conducted in Hokkaido, Chiba, Kyoto and Yamaguchi prefectures.

It will target people aged under 70 who have held a driver's license for at least five years without any violation of traffic rules and any accident and who hold the My Number social security and taxation identification card.

On the basis of results of the trial, the online lecture system will be introduced across the country after March 2025.

The program will cover people whose birthday falls on or after Feb. 1, 2022. It will continue until March 2023.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]