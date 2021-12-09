Japan Confirms 165 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A total of 165 new cases of novel coronavirus infection were confirmed across Japan on Thursday, with the daily count topping 150 for the first time since Nov. 19.

Japan had one new death among COVID-19 patients, in Tokyo.

The nationwide number of very ill COVID-19 patients fell by one from Wednesday to 26.

The number of new infection cases stood at 22 in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, 18 in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, 17 in Tokyo, and 16 each in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, and Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan.

In the Japanese capital, the daily count rose by six from a week before.

