Ex-Dai-ichi Life Official Suspected of Stealing 38 M. Yen from Customer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A former female official of Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. is suspected of fraudulently acquiring about 38 million yen from an elderly customer, the major Japanese insurer announced Thursday.

The announcement came on top of a series of scandals involving the company since last year, including the alleged fraudulent acquisition of over 1.9 billion yen by another former female employee.

Dai-ichi Life said in a statement that it deeply apologizes for causing much inconvenience and anxiety. It vowed to strengthen measures to prevent similar misconduct.

According to the company, the former official in the latest case guided the elderly customer to cancel an insurance contract between 2018 and August this year, when she worked at the company's branch in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo.

She is suspected of using the customer's cash card to withdraw about 38 million yen from the customer's account to which money related to the cancellation was transferred.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]