Japan’s Ordinary Diet Session Likely to Start on Jan. 17

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling bloc are considering convening next year’s ordinary session of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, on Jan. 17 for a 150-day run, informed sources said Thursday.

As the election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, is scheduled to be held in summer, the government, led by the Liberal Democratic Party, has no plans to extend the ordinary session, the sources said.

In view of a provisions of the public offices election law, the Upper House election is expected to be held on July 10.

A final decision on the Diet session schedule will be made after the timetable of related events, including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s envisaged visit to the United States, is considered.

During the first ordinary Diet session since its inauguration in October, the Kishida administration will firstly make utmost efforts for the enactment of the fiscal 2022 budget before the April 1 start of the fiscal year.

