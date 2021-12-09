Computer Glitch Causes ASDF Jet's Emergency Landing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A computer system glitch has been found in an F-35A state-of-the-art stealth fighter of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force that made an emergency landing on Wednesday, Gen. Shunji Izutsu, ASDF chief of staff, said Thursday.

The ASDF will fix the faulty parts of the system of the aircraft, which made an emergency landing at Hakodate Airport in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido at 12:18 p.m. on Wednesday (3:18 a.m. GMT), and inspect all F-35As in its fleet.

It will suspend the scheduled flights of F-35As for the time being, conduct safety checks and train pilots, Izutsu told a news conference.

According to the Defense Ministry, a problem occurred with the fuselage of the F-35A, which belongs to the ASDF's Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, around 11:58 a.m. on Wednesday during a training flight over the Sea of Japan.

The computer system glitch was found in an inspection led by Misawa base technicians. A similar malfunction hit an F-35A in the past, according to the ASDF.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]