Japan to Boost Aid for Medical Systems for Infectious Diseases

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry hammered out on Thursday a plan to promote efforts to establish medical care systems capable of dealing with COVID-19 and other emerging infectious diseases.

In a draft basic policy for its medical fee revision for fiscal 2022, which starts in April, the ministry said that the establishment of such systems is a key task, adding that it will boost medical fees for efforts to admit more patients and strengthen coordination among medical institutions.

The draft was approved the same day by two subcommittees of the Social Security Council, which advises the health minister.

The fiscal 2022 medical fee revision will be the first full-scale overhaul since the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the draft, the ministry vowed to ensure medical care systems for sufficient outpatient care and hospitalization services, saying, "It is important to continue to make full efforts to address the novel coronavirus."

