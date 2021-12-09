Excessive Platelet Clumps Found in 90 Pct of COVID-19 Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--An excessive number of platelet clumps was found in about 90 pct of people infected with the novel coronavirus, a Japanese research team said Thursday.

The team of researchers, including Keisuke Goda, professor at the University of Tokyo's Graduate School of Science, also found out that the number of clumps was higher in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

It has been reported that infection with the coronavirus can cause various types of thrombosis and raise the risk of a patient becoming severely sick.

The research team observed the frequency of appearance of platelet clumps in 110 coronavirus patients treated at University of Tokyo Hospital, using special equipment.

About 87 pct of the 110 patients--23 with mild symptoms, 68 with moderate symptoms and 19 in severe conditions--had much more platelet clumps than normal.

