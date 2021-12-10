Kishida Faces Rising Pressure over Diplomatic Boycott

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration faces rising pressure from in and out of his country to join the U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Some members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party say that Japan should follow in the footsteps of the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada in declaring a diplomatic boycott of the Games.

Kishida plans to wait and see other countries' responses for the time being before making a decision. But calls for tough action against China, which has human rights issues, are increasing day by day.

The administration is "required to show a political attitude and send out a message about the human rights situation" in China's Xinjiang Uighur region, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a meeting of his faction Thursday.

"Isn't it the time to express Japan's will?" Abe added, urging the government to make a decision early.

