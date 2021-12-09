China Urges Japan Not to Join Diplomatic Boycott

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese government official urged Japan on Thursday to support China in holding the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics without joining a diplomatic boycott of the Games.

China fully supported the hosting of this summer's Tokyo Olympic Games, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference, adding that it is Japan's turn now to have basic faith.

As Britain and Canada have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games to follow in the footsteps of the United States and Australia, Wang said that they will pay the price for their wrong actions.

China has never sent invitations to the countries concerned, the spokesman reiterated. The Beijing Olympics will be held successfully whether their officials come or not, he added.

