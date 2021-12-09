Japan Eyes 70-B.-Yen Aid to Airlines in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to provide aid totaling 70 billion yen in fiscal 2022 to domestic airlines, which has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, informed sources said Thursday.

Specifically, the government will reduce their burdens of airport usage fees and the aviation fuel tax, the sources said.

The government decided that it needs to continue its management support for airlines to maintain aviation networks.

Still, the scale of government aid in fiscal 2022, which starts in April next year, will be reduced from 120 billion yen in fiscal 2021 as domestic passenger traffic is on a recovery trend.

Of the planned fiscal 2022 aid, 51 billion yen will be used to lower airport usage fees, including landing charges for domestic flights. The rate of reduction will be cut from some 90 pct at present to about 60 pct.

