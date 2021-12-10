2 H.I.S. Units Suspected of Fraudulently Receiving Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese travel agency H.I.S. Co. <9603> has said that two of its subsidiaries are suspected of fraudulently receiving financial aid related to the government's Go To Travel domestic tourism promotion campaign.

The units--Japan Holiday Travel Co., based in the western Japan city of Osaka, and Tokyo-based Miki Tourist Co.--may have fraudulently received Go To Travel subsidies on some hotel stays although there were not such stays actually, H.I.S. said Thursday. The two subsidiaries reported the cases to H.I.S. by Dec. 1, according to the parent.

H.I.S. on Wednesday set up a panel including a lawyer to investigate the cases.

Following the discovery of the suspected misconduct, H.I.S. said Friday that it has decided to postpone the announcement of its earnings for the year to October, which had been scheduled for Monday, saying that it needs some time to confirm the incident's potential impact on the earnings.

"We need first to confirm accurate facts about the matter," tourism minister Tetsuo Saito told a press conference Friday, showing his intention to consider his ministry's response after the secretariat for the Go To Travel project investigates the matter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]