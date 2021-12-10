Creator of Nintendo Family Computer Game Console Dies at 78

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Masayuki Uemura, the lead developer of Nintendo Co.'s <7974> Family Computer home video game console, known as Nintendo Entertainment System overseas, died on Monday. He was 78.

Uemura, a native of Tokyo, joined Hayakawa Electric Co., the predecessor of Sharp Corp. <6753>, in 1967 after graduating from Chiba Institute of Technology.

At the company, Uemura worked on toy electric light guns, which later led him to move to Nintendo.

In addition to Family Computer, Uemura led the development of the Super Famicom console, known as Super NES aboard. Both consoles became popular worldwide.

In 2004, Uemura started giving lectures at Ritsumeikan University. He was the first head of the university's Ritsumeikan Center for Game Studies.

