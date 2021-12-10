Sumitomo Found Not Liable over 2018 Train Accident in Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--A Taipei court has found major Japanese trader Sumitomo Corp. <8053> not responsible for the October 2018 deadly train derailment in Taiwan, according to a local media report.

Sumitomo was the main contractor for the Puyuma express train involved in the accident, which killed 18 people and injured nearly 300 others.

The district court ruled on Thursday that the Japanese company was not liable to pay any compensation, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.

In the lawsuit, the Taiwan Railways Administration demanded about 612 million New Taiwan dollars, or about 2.5 billion yen, in damages from Sumitomo.

The court pointed out that the TRA was unable to provide evidence to support its claim that train design flaws caused the accident, according to the report.

