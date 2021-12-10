Kishida to Watch COVID-19 Situation for "Go To Travel" Decision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that the government will consider when to resume its Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign after carefully watching the novel coronavirus infection situation in the country during the year-end and New Year holiday period.

Kishida, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made the statement at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in response to a question from Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the coalition partner of the LDP.

Kishida reiterated his cautious stance toward the country's participation as an observer in a meeting of signatories to the U.N. Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in March next year.

"None of the nuclear powers has joined the treaty," Kishida said. As the only country attacked with nuclear weapons, "Japan needs to make efforts to get the nuclear powers involved," he went on to say. The city of Hiroshima, western Japan, and the southwestern city of Nagasaki were flattened by the U.S. atomic bombings in August 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

Regarding the government's program to hand out 100,000-yen benefits per person aged 18 or younger, Kishida said that 50,000 yen should be offered in cash and the other 50,000 yen in the form of shopping vouchers in principle as originally planned.

