Nihon University Vows to Break Away from Arrested Ex-Chair

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Nihon University President Naoto Kato said Friday that the university is determined to break away from former Chairman Hidetoshi Tanaka, 75, who has been arrested for alleged tax evasion.

Kato, who became new Nihon University chairman, expressed "heartfelt apologies" for the series of scandals involving the biggest university in Japan.

"We will make a break permanently from the former chairman and eliminate his influence," Kato said at the first press conference since the university's headquarters and other places were raided by Tokyo prosecutors in September.

Kato explained that he had failed to hold a press conference promptly as he was busy dealing with the investigation by the prosecution.

Regarding the management system dominated by Tanaka for 13 years, he said the former chairman had the authority to appoint board members and that the board was not functioning properly.

