Twin Giant Panda Cubs to Go on Public View at Ueno Zoo on Jan. 12

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Ueno Zoo will start publicly displaying twin giant panda cubs, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, on Jan. 12 next year, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said Friday.

About 1,000 people, picked by lottery, will be able to view the pandas per day. Applications to view the cubs will be accepted on a dedicated website.

Xiao Xiao, the male cub, and Lei Lei, the female, were born on June 23 at the zoo.

The zoo will put them on public display between 10 a.m. and noon for the time being. It plans to extend the display time gradually, depending on the pandas' health, Tokyo metropolitan government officials said.

At the zoo, their 4-year-old sister, Xiang Xiang, has been on public view.

