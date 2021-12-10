Kishida Refuses to Appoint SCJ Nominees Rejected by Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suggested Friday that he will not accept a request from the Science Council of Japan to appoint the six nominees rejected as SCJ members by his immediate predecessor, Yoshihiko Suga, last year.

"The prime minister at the time, who was the appointer, made the decision and the series of procedures has been completed," Kishida said at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The SCJ had compiled a request calling on Kishida to hold talks with SCJ President Takaaki Kajita.

Kishida said at the meeting, "We are communicating with the SCJ president and discussing the issue in a future-oriented manner and I hope that science and technology minister Takayuki Kobayashi will continue to work on it."

The SCJ is a Cabinet Office affiliate that makes policy proposals to the government.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]