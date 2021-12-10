Japan Emperor to Deliver New Year's Message by Video Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Imperial Household Agency said Friday that Emperor Naruhito plans to release a video message to the Japanese people to mark the start of 2022.

The video message format will be used as the Emperor's New Year greeting to the public at the Imperial Place, held on Jan. 2 every year, for 2022 is set to be canceled for the second straight year as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Jan. 1 this year, Emperor Naruhito, together with Empress Masako, sent a video message to the public. It was the first time for them to release a video message to the public.

In the video message, the Emperor expressed his sorrow over the virus crisis and said he sincerely wished that 2021 would be a year in which people could spend their time with hopes.

When the video message for 2022 will be released and whether Empress Masako will join the Emperor in sending the message again are still undecided, according to the agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]