"Demon Slayer" Anime Firm, Pres. Found Guilty of Tax Evasion

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Friday found the Japanese anime firm known for producing the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" series and its president guilty of evading a total of some 138 million yen in taxes.

Hikaru Kondo, 52-year-old president of Ufotable Inc., was sentenced to 20 months in jail with a suspension of three years, and the anime production firm was ordered to pay a fine of 30 million yen.

Public prosecutors had sought a jail term of 20 months for Kondo and a fine of 40 million yen for the company.

According to the court's ruling, Kondo hid a total of some 441 million yen in the company's income in the three business years through August 2018, evading some 109.3 million yen in corporate taxes and some 28.9 million yen in consumption taxes.

Kondo, "as a business manager, cannot be exempted from strong criticism," Judge Akiyuki Tanaka said in handing down the ruling.

