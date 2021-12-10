Japan Confirms 8 New Omicron Variant Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Eight people have been newly found in Japan to have the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the government said Friday, with the total number of omicron variant cases reported so far in the country rising to 12.

They were not domestically infected with the variant but identified as omicron carriers in genetic analyses by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases after being tested positive for the coronavirus at airport quarantine checks.

According to the health ministry, an unvaccinated child aged below 10 is among the eight. The remaining people, aged under 70, have been fully vaccinated.

Of them, three arrived from Congo, two each from Namibia and the United States and one from Mozambique. They arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture, east of the capital, or Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, between Nov. 28 and Tuesday.

All of them, now at medical institutions, were asymptomatic when they arrived in the country but the three from Congo had a fever as of Friday, according to the ministry.

