Japan Confirms 146 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 146 new cases of novel coronavirus infection and one COVID-19 fatality on Friday.

The fatal case was reported in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan. The nationwide number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by one from Thursday to 27.

Tokyo recorded 25 new positive cases, up by 11 from a week before.

According to the Tokyo metropolitan government, the seven-day average of daily new positive cases stood at 18.3, up 28 pct week on week.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria came to three, unchanged from Thursday.

