3 Opposition Parties to Unite for Lawmaker Allowance Disclosure

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Three Japanese opposition parties will cooperate for the enactment of legislation to oblige lawmakers to disclose the use of the 1-million-yen monthly allowance paid to them.

On top of their salaries, each lawmaker receives 1 million yen every month to cover costs including for documents, communications, transport and lodging.

On Friday, Fumitake Fujita, secretary-general of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), and Kazuya Shinba, Fujita's counterpart in the Democratic Party for the People, held talks and agreed to support the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's bill on the lawmaker allowance, submitted to parliament on Tuesday.

The CDP-proposed bill calls for making the allowance paid on a daily basis, requiring lawmakers to disclose the use of the allowance and to return the unspent portion of the money.

Later on Friday, Fujita and Shinba held a press conference to announce their parties' decision to join the CDP's proposal.

