Ishihara Resigns as Special Adviser to Kishida Cabinet

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Nobuteru Ishihara, former secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, resigned on Friday as a special adviser to the cabinet over a related political group's controversial receipt of a government subsidy for COVID-19 relief.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that Ishihara was stepping down. The departure is likely to be a blow to the prime minister, who appointed Ishihara as special adviser only a week earlier.

Kishida apparently aimed to put an end to the matter before answering questions at meetings starting next week of the Budget Committees of both chambers of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

But opposition forces are still expected to grill Kishida over his responsibility for the appointment. They will also question the receipt of the employment adjustment subsidy by a political group linked to State Environment Minister Toshitaka Ooka.

According to Kishida, Ishihara told him by phone that the subsidy was received after fair procedures but he did not want to disturb the prime minister's work. The resignation offer was approved on Friday.

