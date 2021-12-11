IAEA Report on Fukushima N-Plant Water Release Set for 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The International Atomic Energy Agency is set to write within 2022 an interim report on its safety review of Japan's planned release into the sea of treated radioactive water from its stricken nuclear plant.

The Japanese government and the U.N. nuclear watchdog agreed on the matter at an online meeting between industry minister Koichi Hagiuda and IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi on Friday.

The IAEA was scheduled to send a task force to Japan in mid-December this year to check the safety of the government's plan to release into the ocean the treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima.

But the dispatch has been postponed due to the global spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

Grossi told Hagiuda that the IAEA task force will carry out its work online for the time being, for example, by interviewing TEPCO workers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]