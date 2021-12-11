Japan Ministry Sets Sustainable Aviation Fuel Target

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry said Friday that it aims to replace 10 pct of jet fuel used by domestic airlines with sustainable aviation fuels by 2030.

This is the first time for the ministry to set a numerical target for SAFs, including plant-based fuels. SAFs are expected to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The ministry unveiled the target at a meeting to discuss ways to reduce CO2 emissions from aircraft flight.

With the target, the ministry aims to promote decarbonization efforts related to the use of airplanes, which is sometimes criticized as "flight shame" because of high levels of CO2 emissions from planes compared with trains and other means of transportation, sources familiar with the situation said.

The amount of SAFs produced worldwide is less than 1 pct of total demand for aircraft fuel.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]