Britain Seeks Opinions on Lifting Japanese Food Import Curbs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 10 (Jiji Press)--Britain's Food Standards Agency has started inviting public opinions regarding its proposal to lift restrictions on Japanese food imports that were put in place after the March 2011 nuclear accident, Japan's agriculture ministry said Friday.

The agency has concluded that the risks of radioactive substances in Japanese food are negligible, according to the ministry.

The restrictions are expected to be removed as early as next spring. Japan will be able to export food products, such as mushrooms, bonito and Japanese sardine from Fukushima Prefecture, without inspection certificates.

Fukushima is home to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 plant, which suffered triple meltdowns due to damage from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Britain currently requires inspection certificates for the import of 23 food items from nine prefectures in Japan, including mushrooms and some fishery products from Fukushima. Also, mushrooms from other Japanese areas and some other products need to be accompanied by certificates of origin.

