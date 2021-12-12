Japan Team Develops Vaccine to Remove Cells behind Aging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 12 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese team has said it developed a vaccine to remove "zombie" cells that accumulate with age and damage nearby cells, causing aging-related diseases including arterial stiffening.

The team, including Juntendo University professor Toru Minamino, confirmed that mice administered with the vaccine showed decreases in the zombie cells, or senescent cells in a medical term, and in areas affected by arterial stiffening.

"We can expect that (the vaccine) will be applied to the treatment of arterial stiffening, diabetes and other aging-related diseases," Minamino said.

The results of the team's research were published on the online version of the journal Nature Aging on Friday.

Senescent cells refer to those that have stopped dividing but do not die. They damage nearby healthy cells by releasing chemicals that cause inflammation.

