Japan Has Very Few Flu Cases Again amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan has seen very few cases of influenza infection again this year, apparently reflecting widespread efforts to prevent infection with the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, experts are calling for continued vigilance, noting that cases involving some other infectious diseases are on the rise.

The flu season in Japan usually starts around November and December and peaks between January and February.

According to the health ministry, the estimated number of flu patients in the previous season between September 2020 and February this year stood at some 14,000, far below usual levels of 10 million to 20 million.

The 2020-2021 season figure was just about 0.2 pct of some 7,285,000 patients in the 2019-2020 season, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

