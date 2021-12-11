Japan to Send No Cabinet Ministers to Beijing Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will not send any cabinet ministers to the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics or Paralympics, government sources said Saturday.

Meanwhile, the government is considering sending Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita. Also being considered is whether to dispatch other officials.

Japan is poised to act in concert with the United States, Britain and others that have announced diplomatic boycotts of the 2022 Games due to concerns over China's alleged human rights abuses, according to the sources.

But at the same time, Tokyo hopes to show consideration for Beijing ahead of the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries next year, the sources added.

The government plans to make a final decision on the matter by year-end after confirming how Germany and other nations will respond.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]