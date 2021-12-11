Iizuka, Head of Japanese Group of Abductee Families, Resigns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Shigeo Iizuka, 83, head of an association of families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago, resigned for health reasons Saturday.

The resignation of Iizuka, abductee Yaeko Taguchi's older brother, was approved at an extraordinary meeting of the association. Takuya Yokota, 53, a younger brother of abductee Megumi, was chosen as the next head of the group.

Koichiro Iizuka, 44, Taguchi's first son, is set to take over the post of head of the group's secretariat from Yokota.

According to Koichiro, Shigeo was taken to hospital in mid-November and still remains hospitalized. He has expressed his intent to step down as leader of the association, Koichiro said.

At a symposium held in Tokyo on Saturday, Yokota expressed his resolve as the association's new head, saying: "We won't change what we demand regardless of the representative change. We'll continue to speak up for the resolution of the abduction issue."

