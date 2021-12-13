Japan to Start Testing Use of Digital Textbooks in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese education ministry plans to start testing the use of digital textbooks at elementary and junior high schools nationwide in fiscal 2022 from next April.

The ministry plans to provide digital textbooks mainly for English for free to elementary school fifth- and sixth-graders and junior high school students.

Those eligible to join the experiment are private and public elementary and junior high schools, as well as special schools for children with disabilities, where every student has their own tablet device.

The ministry aims to explore ways to take full advantage of the digital format through the experiment.

In the experiment, students will be given both digital and paper textbooks so that the ministry can study their distinctive roles and the effects of the introduction of digital textbooks. The ministry aims to fully introduce the use of digital textbooks in fiscal 2024.

