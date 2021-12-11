Japan Confirms 149 New Coronavirus Cases
Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 149 new coronavirus infection cases and one fatal case Saturday.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by two from Friday to 25.
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 20 new positive cases, up by one from a week before.
The latest seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo stood at 18.4, up 25.2 pct from a week before.
The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from Friday at three. No fatal case was reported.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]