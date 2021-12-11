Tokyo Reports 20 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 20 new coronavirus infection cases in the Japanese capital Saturday, up by one from a week before.

The latest seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo stood at 18.4, up 25.2 pct from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria was unchanged from Friday at three. No fatal case was reported.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]