Tokyo, Washington Agree on Kishida's Early U.S. Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Liverpool, England, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and Washington on Saturday agreed to continue arrangements for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit the United States early.

The agreement was reached at a meeting of Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of a two-day meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers from Saturday.

In their first in-person meeting since Hayashi took office last month, the two ministers also agreed to strengthen the deterrence and response capabilities of their countries' alliance in view of the situations in China and North Korea.

Hayashi and Blinken confirmed that their countries will deepen cooperation with Australia, India and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, apparently with China's increasingly hegemonic behavior in mind.

The two ministers did not discuss the U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics next February, according to Japanese officials.

