Japan Has 1st Omicron Case Who Passed Quarantine Inspection

Tokyo, Dec. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan has confirmed the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant who passed a quarantine inspection conducted upon arrival from abroad, the health ministry said Saturday.

A foreign national in his 40s living in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, tested positive for the strain, becoming the 13th confirmed omicron case in the country, according to the ministry and the Gifu prefectural government.

"We don't think he was infected through community transmission," a ministry official said.

The man arrived at Narita International Airport near Tokyo from Sri Lanka on Dec. 4. He tested negative in the quarantine inspection at the airport.

He is a close contact of Japan's fourth omicron case, who was found positive Wednesday after arriving from Nigeria, because they were on the same flight.

